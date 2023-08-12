Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The SABBATH is NOT Saturday
channel image
christompkins
68 Subscribers
112 views
Published 17 hours ago

The SABBATH is NOT Saturday.

Psalms 19:1

The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.”


My other channels:

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/christompkins/videos?page=1

Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Y2WnXLZgTrKs/


Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Christopher_David:c?view=content

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-2449060


website (outdated):

https://thevirustruth.wixsite.com/the-virus-truth

Keywords
saturdaysabbathnot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket