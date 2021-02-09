Can't Connect to Your Back? Just do These Two Activation Exercises!

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#fitness #activation #homeworkout #personaltraining
One of the biggest barriers to seeing improvement in muscular development for new resistance trainees is establishing a mind muscle connection to the muscles supposed to be working! Most of the time, your body just tries to perform the motion and move the weight (which is its job.) But this is not ideal if we are trying to put certain muscle groups under stress and bring them through a full range of motion. When starting a routine or when preparing to hit some heavy compound exercises for your back, sometimes activation or "pre-fatigue" with very light weight is helpful to establish a mind-muscle connection with the targeted muscle groups:
1. Lat Pulldown and Wrap-Around with resistance band.
-holding arms at a bent 90 degree angle, bring arms holding resistance band coming from above you around your back. This uses your arms as levers but does not involve biceps/triceps except to stabilize your arms, forcing your back to do the work.
-once you feel your lats and traps working, you can full extend the band to feel a contraction all the way down your back.
-you don't need many more than 20 reps of this to make those muscles warm!
2. Facepull - the king of rotator cuff activation exercises.
-I include this in almost all of my corrective exercise and back videos for a reason! The facepull forces external rotation and the connection to your Rotator Cuff and back stabilizing muscles can't be beat!
We build these into our training programs spread out throughout the week to ensure that we are not creating muscle imbalances with only the "heavy hitting" exercises.
Part of resilience is physical fitness - your body's ability to cope and adapt when put under stress. There is no better way to teach your physiology to thrive under pressure than to put it there, VOLUNTARILY.
This routine takes no more than 5 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.
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