DEATH JAB DESTROYS ROCK STAR 100%

Dee Snider & Twisted Sister Timeline

**Feb 5-6, 2026: Twisted Sister Official Cancellation Statement**

*Source: Band website / Instagram post*

[https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DUZhpdlEflU/](https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DUZhpdlEflU/)





> With Regrets,

>

> Twisted Sister Cancels 50th Anniversary Celebration Performances

>

> Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister's lead singer Dee Snider brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows scheduled, beginning April 25th in Sao Paulo Brazil and continuing through the summer.

>

> The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks.

>

> Stay tuned for updates,

>

> Jay Jay French/Eddie Ojeda

> French Management Enterprises





**Feb 6, 2026: Dee Snider Health Condition Disclosure**

*Source: Accompanying band/news statement*

*Photo credit: John Raptis*





> A lifetime of legendary aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider's body and soul. Unbeknownst to the public (until now) Snider (70) suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to only perform a few songs at a time in pain.

>

> Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life's work has taken its toll on his heart as well. He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades. Says Snider, "I don't know of any other way to rock. The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I'd rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self."

>

> In the immortal words of Dirty Harry, "A man's got to know his limitations." Sadly, Dee Snider now knows his.





**July 2, 2024: Dee Snider Tweet on COVID/Vaccines (Response to Critics)**

*Source: X/Twitter*

[https://x.com/deesnider/status/1807632221580501021](https://x.com/deesnider/status/1807632221580501021)





> Nope. I never wanted you to be forcibly vaccinated. I just didn't want your covid soaked ass anywhere around me. You were free to contract covid. I was free to not get covid.





**Oct 25, 2023: Dee Snider Tweet on Performances & Vaccines**

*Source: X/Twitter*

[https://x.com/deesnider/status/1720622255825166695](https://x.com/deesnider/status/1720622255825166695)





> 1) Not necessary.

> 2) I don't perform anymore.

> 3) Still pro-vaccine. I've had every booster and I'm living my best life.

>

> Are you? Really? Reeeally? The fact you have time to "follow up" and are still focused on this suggests you are not.

>

> Maybe you should get the vaccine! ;)





