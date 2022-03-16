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FULL: A Divine Revelation of HELL by Mary K. Baxter
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71 views • March 16, 2022
Hear the eyewitness testimony of the True Existence of Hell. Mary Katherine Baxter was chosen by God to let the world know the REALITY of Hell. Jesus Christ appeared to Mary Baxter on 40 consecutive nights and took Mary on a tour of Hell and Heaven. She walked, with Jesus, through the horrors of Hell and talked with many people. Jesus showed her what happens to souls when they die and what happens to the unbelievers and Servants of God who do not obey their calling.
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FULL TEXT AT:
http://www.divinerevelations.info/mar...
Shared from and subscribe to:
DivineRevelations Spiritlessons
https://www.youtube.com/c/DivineRevelationsSpiritlessons/videos
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