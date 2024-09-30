Twenty-ninth Day of Hunger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My message on the 29th day of hunger explains how the ineptitude of our leaders in addressing the crushing and growing old-age dependency ratio of all developed nations is plunging us all back into the poverty trap.
This is the link of the paper mentioned in the video: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/383450451_The_Effect_of_the_Old-age_Dependency_Ratio_on_GDP_Growth