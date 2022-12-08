Create New Account
Stolen Innocence
Published Yesterday |

We Are In A Generational Struggle To Protect Our Kids

* Militant gender fanatics coming for your kids.

* [Bidan] administration promotes militant gender ideology.

* AAP turns its back on kids; has become a danger to them.

* The irreversible damage of gender treatments.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 7 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316781827112

