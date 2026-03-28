CTP (20260327 S3EMarVidExclSpecial6) Is NATO Over And Done Question ---- Lots of talk/discussion, and we need HONEST such, about NATO; the Good (very little of it, IMO, lately), the Bad (seemingly growing), and the Ugly (yep, hard for anyone defend NATO against its ugliness of more like Frenimies of late nature)!!! So, time for me to do HONEST, DETAILED, DEEP-DIVE on topic.

In my usual NO HOLDS BARRED, #ToughLove tell it like it is, style (I've actually got @suno (https://tinyurl.com/JLDonSUNO) tunes written on that)!!!