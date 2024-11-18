Expert: We are about to Experience a 1929-Like Crash 11/18/2024

Experts state that a crash is being set up as the Federal Reserve pulls more than half of Credit Available through Bank Term Funding Program. Some banks won’t be able to cover cash withdrawals. This is not because the banks don’t have the funds, but because the bank’s funds are locked-up in Treasury Notes.

00:00 – Intro

02:53 – We are about to experience a 1929 Crash

08:42 – Get your Finances in Order

12:32 – Shane Warren & Judgment

15:59 – Abolish Federal Reserve

18:15 – QFS System

20:13 – Refuge Medical

21:59 – Our Sponsors





