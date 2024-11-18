BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Expert: We are about to Experience a 1929-Like Crash 11/18/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
236 views • 5 months ago

Experts state that a crash is being set up as the Federal Reserve pulls more than half of Credit Available through Bank Term Funding Program. Some banks won’t be able to cover cash withdrawals. This is not because the banks don’t have the funds, but because the bank’s funds are locked-up in Treasury Notes.

 

00:00 – Intro

02:53 – We are about to experience a 1929 Crash

08:42 – Get your Finances in Order

12:32 – Shane Warren & Judgment

15:59 – Abolish Federal Reserve

18:15 – QFS System

20:13 – Refuge Medical

21:59 – Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Keywords
crashfederal reserve1929financesexperienceprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanqfs system
