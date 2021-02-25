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Archaeological Finding- Noah's ark, giants' finger, the cave of ark of the covenent, Gomorrah, Babel
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103 views • February 25, 2021
It was a great honor and pleasure for Kingdom for Jesus to interview Mary Nell (Ron Wyatt's widow), Randall, and Andrew. God used Ron Wyatt to reveal many archaeological discoveries of the bible. After the passing of Ron, they have continued on the journey of showing the whole world that the bible is true and right. In this exclusive interview, they talked about the precious archaeological discoveries of Ron Wyatt and their own.
Interview date: April, 9, 2017
interview venue: Spring Hill, TN
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus
*Kingdom for Jesus owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source. *
Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
Interview date: April, 9, 2017
interview venue: Spring Hill, TN
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus
*Kingdom for Jesus owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source. *
Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
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