Growing up on Grove, Cedar, Maple St & Keller Rd

My childhood was great… we had lot’s of family time. Dad definitely tinkered in his man cave but definitely built things. Mom always made sure we had what we needed. T.V. time was very limited so outdoor adventures where a must. Camping, exploring, tuning into Christ was my happy place. I’m am thankful & blessed for everything that my parents did to help raise us. I know raising kids don’t come with a manual so it’s up to us on how we want them to turn out. I was raised on love, quality time, and encouragement to be our best selves. What more could I ask for… it’s now up to me to do the rest with the Lord’s help.