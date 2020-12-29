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Trump Must Activate The Emergency Alert System To Circumvent MSM, Big Tech, And Inform The American People
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646 views • December 29, 2020
Ivan Raiklin joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down exactly how and why President Trump must use the emergency alert system to inform the American people about election fraud, foreign intervention / cyber attacks, and create a direct line of communication with the citizens he serves.
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