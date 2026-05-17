GOD BLESS THE AMISH‼️

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One of my favorite stories from Hurricane Helene was how a group of 11 Amish teenagers traveled down to Tennessee and spent an ENTIRE MONTH rebuilding homes and businesses, completely for free.
Not a single mainstream media outlet did a story on it.
GOD BLESS THE AMISH!!!
Source: https://x.com/mattvanswol/status/2055080275831378125