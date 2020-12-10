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10/12/2020 -- EARTHQUAKE WATCH -- USA -- Plate goes into motion -- Pacific NW "slow slip" begins
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582 views • October 12, 2020
The plate has started to "slow slip" with an episodic tremor slip (ETS) across the State of Washington.
https://pnsn.org/tremor/ Keep track of the plate slow slip here, tremors a sign of the shifting of the plate ...
Hot spots viewable here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Download the GOES16 hot spot viewer for google earth here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
https://pnsn.org/tremor/ Keep track of the plate slow slip here, tremors a sign of the shifting of the plate ...
Hot spots viewable here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Download the GOES16 hot spot viewer for google earth here: https://fsapps.nwcg.gov/googleearth.p...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
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