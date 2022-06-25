Collapse of Western System, New System Emerging w/ Andy Schectman

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Sarah Westall



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Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the global new world order that is forming. We discuss the seemingly controlled collapse of the dollar and the new Eastern system that is coming to replace the old. We are entering a time of uncertainty and chaos. He shares global insights and how to protect you and your loved ones.

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Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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