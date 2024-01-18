Create New Account
Old Man Adopted a Dog And Went To The Beach Every Day. Then Something Incredible Happens!
High Hopes
Incredible Stories


Jan 17, 2024


When this old man was gifted a dog by his son, he never imagined it would have the impact it did on his life. Living a quiet but lonely life, his son hoped that having the dog would help to keep him company. But when the dog ends up making a friend with a peculiar creature it sets into motion a wild turn of events. One that the old man could never have imagined ever happening!


Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRWIC62Ne-4

