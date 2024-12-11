BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Self-Sustaining Tips for Home Gardening and Life-Saving Herbal Solutions - Celeste Solum
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
2
557 views • 5 months ago


Have you ever thought about starting your own garden? With unrest brewing on the horizon, now is the perfect time to become self-sustaining. If you want to be prepared for any potential disaster, natural or man-made, Celeste Solum has some incredible tips for prepping that are easy and attainable. As a former FEMA employee for several decades, Celeste knows what the upcoming months and years could look like. This journalist and researcher shares her expertise about home gardening and using simple herbal solutions like cayenne to treat wounds. She says the likelihood of something catastrophic taking place in America between now and inauguration day is pretty high. Which is why it's never a bad idea to be prepared.



TAKEAWAYS


Become proficient in both indoor and outdoor gardening so you can feed your family if you can’t get food at the store


Check out Vivo Sun Systems to learn how to do indoor gardening for prepping purposes


Dandelions are great for your liver and you can make a wide variety of things with them, such as dandelion tea


Cayenne pepper is powerful enough to clot blood from deadly wounds



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Vivo Sun: https://vivosun.com/

Water Gen: https://us.watergen.com/

Pet Preparing: https://bit.ly/3CzbIxp

Synthetic Biology bundle: https://bit.ly/40Jq20C

Mask Mandates Returning in Bay Area: https://bit.ly/3AEjS7c

General Assembly Adopts Pact for Future: https://bit.ly/4g4MBBw

Posse Comitatus Revisited: https://bit.ly/3UKXeB1

New Martial Law Measures video: https://bit.ly/3B8nEWR

U.S. Military Authorized to Kill Americans: https://bit.ly/4fo5XBq

UN Climate Emergency article: https://www.unep.org/climate-emergency

Wicked Pathogen 16-part webinar series: https://bit.ly/3VRa15B


🔗 CONNECT WITH CELESTE SOLUM

Website: https://celestialreport.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/celestialrakiya/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CelesteSolum

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
globalistsfemaluciferiansgardensceleste solumlife savingtina griffinself sustainingherbal solutions
