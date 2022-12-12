Walking in the Word - The Wisdom of Solomon book review | Chokmaw Shalomah

Reading through this Lost Book of the Bible has been astounding. The parallels to the times we are living in are many. We will even have a few pictographs to explore.

12.12.22

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co



