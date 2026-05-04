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#642: The Tehran Tollbooth (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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The American Empire is stepping on rakes all over the Middle East, but this time it could cause an economic collapse, if not a global famine. The City of London plays a role in the severity of this war, and might even be calling the shots. The British know a thing or two about ruling the High Seas.


The maritime choke point known as the Strait of Hormuz has been the topic of conversation around the world, as Iran squeezes the flow of oil to a slow drip. The only real surprise is that the Trump Administration pretended not to think this was a possibility. As the world sits on the brink of World War 3 breaking out globally, it might be a decision made by an insurance company in London that sways history in a deadly direction.


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Keywords
iranisraelworld war 3oilstrait of hormuzgasamerican empirecharlie robinson
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