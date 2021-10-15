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COVIDGATE: FDA HIDES DATA, REFUSES FOIA
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60 views • October 15, 2021
COVIDGATE: FDA HIDES DATA, REFUSES FOIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hujQ9CxiK42N/
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD sues to get info FDA is hiding. Same things we’ve seen with ClimateGate.
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/hujQ9CxiK42N/
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD sues to get info FDA is hiding. Same things we’ve seen with ClimateGate.
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
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