7/27/2023 【Roy on The John Fredericks Show】Roy: The COVID vaccine disaster and economic collapse have significantly weakened the West, particularly America's strength, providing Xi Jinping with the best opportunity to realize his lifelong dream of taking over Taiwan.
#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP
7/27/2023 【罗伊做客The John Fredericks节目】罗伊：疫苗灾难和经济崩溃等问题大大削弱了西方，尤其是美国的实力，这对习近平来说是实现他拿下台湾这一终生梦想的最佳时机！
#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共
