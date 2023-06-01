Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G: "Wireless Networks" Could Kill You & The Environment - Scientists Claim
207 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

Despite recent Mainstream Media reports that the 5G installations can pose a serious threat to all biological life on the planet, why is nothing being done to halt this uninsured and ILLEGALLY installed military technology (not a wireless network) in the urban environment?

Mark Steele reports:

REMEMBER WHEN THEY SAID 5G WILL KILL YOU - WELL IT'S KILLING PEOPLE ACROSS THE UK AT A RATE OF APPROX 500 PER DAY EXTRA DEATHS SINCE THE SWITCH ON IN 2019 - BUT DON'T WORRY THE CRIMINALS IN GOVERNMENT SAY ITS SAFE - BE THE RESISTANCE [email protected]

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

Keywords
mark steelestop 5ggenocide agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket