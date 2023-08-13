Russia Is Taunting NATO┃Russian Secret EW System Deceived All Western Air Defense Systems In Kyiv

A few days ago, a unique case occurred, that still excites the minds of not only experts but also the Western military. At the beginning of this week, an air-raid siren went off in Kyiv, which did not stop for 2 hours. Radars of Western air defense systems, including American 'Patriot' and German 'IRIS-T' systems, recorded the movement of several unidentified flying objects. Those objects moved with great speed. Radar data showed a speed of 8,000 km per hour.

