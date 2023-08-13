Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Is Taunting NATO┃Russian Secret EW System Deceived All Western Air Defense Systems In Kyiv
channel image
The Prisoner
8671 Subscribers
Shop now
281 views
Published 20 hours ago

A few days ago, a unique case occurred, that still excites the minds of not only experts but also the Western military. At the beginning of this week, an air-raid siren went off in Kyiv, which did not stop for 2 hours. Radars of Western air defense systems, including American 'Patriot' and German 'IRIS-T' systems, recorded the movement of several unidentified flying objects. Those objects moved with great speed. Radar data showed a speed of 8,000 km per hour.

***************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


Keywords
secretrussianew system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket