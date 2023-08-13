Russia Is Taunting NATO┃Russian Secret EW System Deceived All Western Air Defense Systems In Kyiv

A few days ago, a unique case occurred, that still excites the minds of not only experts but also the Western military. At the beginning of this week, an air-raid siren went off in Kyiv, which did not stop for 2 hours. Radars of Western air defense systems, including American 'Patriot' and German 'IRIS-T' systems, recorded the movement of several unidentified flying objects. Those objects moved with great speed. Radar data showed a speed of 8,000 km per hour.
***************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.