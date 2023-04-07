This Is the First, Most Crucial Step in Couple’s Therapy

"Are you struggling to connect with your partner in a meaningful way? 👇
In this video, Fiachra Figs O'Sullivan, a therapist specializing in abandonment, attachment issues, communication problems, couples/marital issues, as well as grief, loss, and bereavement, talks about how couples counseling can help!
According to Fiachra Figs O'Sullivan, the first step in helping a couple improve their relationship is to help them feel safe with each other. 🫂
This involves calming their ""limbic systems,"" which are responsible for the body's fight or flight response.
Fiachra explains that when a couple's limbic systems feel threatened, they may react defensively, leading to arguments and misunderstandings.
However, when they feel safe, they are able to connect more deeply and work together as a TEAM.
