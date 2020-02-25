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15. Miracles in the Bible - What Jesus Taught About Them
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7 views • February 25, 2020
'Miracles in the Bible & What Jesus Taught About Them' exposes several misconceptions about miracles. By examining miracles done by the apostles in Acts, as well as miracles in the Gospels (and Jesus' teachings on the subject), we answer the question of what is a miracle? and we dare to challenge the false miracles of the institutional church.
CREDITS Images from flickr ARTHUR A DIXON ACTS 2 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Bren Buenaluz Morning in Lourdes, France 3-20-2004 014 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... woodleywonderworks Oral Roberts Million Soul Crusade (EDITED - removed background and applied filter) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Images from Wikimedia Commons File:Stigmatisation.jpg https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Videos from Youtube Green Screen Fire Footage Pigment Ajans - Visual Effects https://support.google.com/youtube/an... Pastor Chris - powerful miracle Supernatural Life https://support.google.com/youtube/an... Super LOL! Pastor Benny Hinn Street Fighter Video (Benny Hinn Going Ham)! Very Funny! video4fun2u https://support.google.com/youtube/an... "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS Images from flickr ARTHUR A DIXON ACTS 2 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Bren Buenaluz Morning in Lourdes, France 3-20-2004 014 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... woodleywonderworks Oral Roberts Million Soul Crusade (EDITED - removed background and applied filter) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Images from Wikimedia Commons File:Stigmatisation.jpg https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Videos from Youtube Green Screen Fire Footage Pigment Ajans - Visual Effects https://support.google.com/youtube/an... Pastor Chris - powerful miracle Supernatural Life https://support.google.com/youtube/an... Super LOL! Pastor Benny Hinn Street Fighter Video (Benny Hinn Going Ham)! Very Funny! video4fun2u https://support.google.com/youtube/an... "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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