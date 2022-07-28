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https://gnews.org/post/p10jtae08
07/26/2022 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill to safeguard public institutions from undue foreign influence. It will prohibit agreements between public entities and the Communist Party of China or Cuba or any of these other malignant forces. Florida will be banning things like Confucius institutions, from being in our universities or in our colleges