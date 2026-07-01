NDE indications that prove afterlife

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An extraordinary conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Long, a leading radiation oncologist and the founder of the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF). With a database of over 5,000 verified cases, Dr. Long provides the most compelling scientific evidence to date that human life continues after the heart stops. Dr. Long breaks down the phenomenon of Accelerated Consciousness, where survivors report thinking faster and more clearly than ever before—even while clinically dead. He dives into the mystery of Spherical Vision (360-degree perception), a state where experiencers describe seeing in all directions simultaneously, transcending the limits of human biology. All experiences are identical in small children and people from other cultures, hence truthful.