VACCINE INGREDIENT LIST IDENTIFIED & EXPOSED! GUESS WHAT’S IN EVERY ONE

VACCINE INGREDIENT LIST IDENTIFIED & EXPOSED! GUESS WHAT’S IN EVERY ONEHere is the link to the article he's using“Corona Virus ( common cold) renamed Covid 19 SarsCov2 but still have not shown evidence that can prove it even exist, how would they have tested it? This Virus has not been proven to even exist, add on the phony test they use the creator of the test said that the test should not be used to test for infectious diseases. And still people lined up to get the shots for the virus that hasnt been proven to exist and a test that doesnt test for the "Virus". The overlords prevent therapuetics like ivermectin from being prescribed which has been used all over the world for years and won a noble peace prize but the government who seems to care so much about the health of everyone calls ivermectin horse dewormer lol. these people are sick and demonic. This has been eye opening but also dissapointing that millions of people lack the critical thinking skills to just wait to see some data, evidence, science and make an informed decision, instead people will line up to get the shot and half of them dont even want it but are under this hypnosis because they cant turn of the damn TV fear porn, and realize if this was such a deadly pandemic, people would be dropping dead all around. Imagine if the media did not exist.. This all goes away. Hospitals are at full capacity-Nope, Most all of the Covid deaths are from ventilators and hospitals refusal to provide therapuetics which leads to pneumonia and then they are refused antibiotics and suffocate to death on a ventilator. People who share this information so people can make their own informed decision are censored, deplatformed, and called Conspiracy theorist. I wear that title as a badge of honor. The difference between a Conspiracy Theory and a Fact is aprox 6 months. A mandate is not a law. The People have the power, not a criminal organization masquerading as a Government. If your company is woke and tries to enforce vaccine requirements.. Tell them you got it, and if they ask for proof tell them no id prefer not sharing my medical information with you.. If they say well you cannot work here, you ask them " Are you terminating my employment for refusal to take a vaccine that I told you I already had? If they say yes ask them to provide you a termination letter with an explanation.You will be compensated in the future if you do not quit. Once you quit, you waive all of your protections. If everyone just does not comply this shit show ends.If you have took the vaccine early on, I sympothize with you, as I believe people were doing what they thought was right to protect themselves and others. Remember Vaccine companies have 100% immunity from adverse side effects or death caused from vaccines. Read the fine print of the FDA approval and you will see that the vaccine currently being given is not FDA approved at all.” - WillT86source: