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Bro Dave Ch. 19 - Christian Martyrdom - Survivors Apocalyptic Novel
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4 views • July 21, 2020
Brother Dave discusses the implications of Christian martyrdom and the persecution of Christians as part of what it means to follow Jesus.
Christians are sometimes accused of having a martyr complex and seeking out persecution. But real Christian persecution is happening now, and some form of persecution or martyrdom has always been part of the Christian message, especially in relation to the end times.
Christians are sometimes accused of having a martyr complex and seeking out persecution. But real Christian persecution is happening now, and some form of persecution or martyrdom has always been part of the Christian message, especially in relation to the end times.
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