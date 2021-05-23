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Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D Talkes About mRNA Vaccines Causing Neurological Damage
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483 views • May 23, 2021
Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT for over five decades, discusses the COVID-19 vaccines. Since 2008, her primary focus has been glyphosate and sulfur, but in the last year, she took a deep-dive into the science of these novel injections and recently published an excellent paper1 on this topic.
“To have developed this incredibly new technology so quickly, and to skip so many steps in the process of evaluating [its safety], it's an insanely reckless thing that they've done,” she says. “My instinct was that this is bad, and I needed to know [the truth].
So, I really dug into the research literature by the people who've developed these vaccines, and then more extensive research literature around those topics. And I don't see how these vaccines can possibly be doing anything good. When you weigh the good against the bad, I can't see how they could possibly be winning, from what I've seen.”
Read Full Article: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/expert-evaluation-on-adverse-effects-of-the-pfizer-covid-19-vaccination
“To have developed this incredibly new technology so quickly, and to skip so many steps in the process of evaluating [its safety], it's an insanely reckless thing that they've done,” she says. “My instinct was that this is bad, and I needed to know [the truth].
So, I really dug into the research literature by the people who've developed these vaccines, and then more extensive research literature around those topics. And I don't see how these vaccines can possibly be doing anything good. When you weigh the good against the bad, I can't see how they could possibly be winning, from what I've seen.”
Read Full Article: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/expert-evaluation-on-adverse-effects-of-the-pfizer-covid-19-vaccination
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