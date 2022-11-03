This Quantum Life 171 - Everything Is Conscious

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EXCERPT: I propose that we get away from making the distinction of "living" or "dead", because it is a limited view that is biased against transformations of forms. My younger brother "died" recently from cancer, but did he? He is still considered "my brother" regardless of his form. I knew him as an infant, a mature man, cremated remains, and now he is still my brother in the etheric realms--no less real than his physical incarnation.