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Trump spars with reporters over Biden 'transition' team
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137 views • December 09, 2020
Immediately after signing an Executive Order to help the nationwide roll out of vaccines, President Trump fields questions from the press about mask compliance, and the possibility of working with the Biden 'transitional' team on pandemic efforts.
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