Russian Armed Forces announced they had taken control of Maryinka that had been turned into a fortress by Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO since 2014. Ukrainian forces took a serious blow to morale and have withdrawn from the main city of Donbass that was captured, thwarting US and NATO plans to defeat Russia. Maryinka taken over and the threat has been removed from Donetsk.
