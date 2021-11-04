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Public Comments To FDA 10-26-2021 Confirms That Expanding EUA For COVID VACCINE For Children Is Unnecessary, Premature, And Will Do More HARM Than Good Especially When Risk Of Death From COVID Is Zero
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211 views • November 04, 2021
Public Comments To FDA VRBPAC On Oct 26th, 2021 Confirms That Expanding The EUA For The COVID VACCINE For Children Is Unnecessary, Premature, And Will Do More HARM Than Good Especially When The Risk Of Death From COVID Is Zero
#HoldTheLine #FDA #CovidVaccine #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#HoldTheLine #FDA #CovidVaccine #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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