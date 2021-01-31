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Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview Planet Lockdown
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233 views • January 31, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts exposes the connections between Big Tech and the federal government and how they are engineering a system of planetary control.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6015f75af3a1931739667ce6
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6015f75af3a1931739667ce6
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