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In memory of Arthur and the kids lost by the KY tornado. Child abuse: the devil targets nutrition, mother-child bonding -Circumcision=endocrine manipulation.
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33 views • December 27, 2021
Nothing new but since I am a KY resident, I saw things that compelled me to make this. They always link these natural disasters to climate change.. The weather on that Friday felt sick, far from natural.
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