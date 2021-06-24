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"SEE YOU IN COURT, SUPERVISORS!" Peggy Hall
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40 views • June 24, 2021
Jun 24, 2021
OMG -- The ignorant, incompetent county supervisors JUST ADMITTED THEIR FRAUDULENT ACTIVITIES!!!!! Join me in the LEGAL fight -- I am suing every single one of them. Who is with me?!?! Donations gratefully accepted here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
OMG -- The ignorant, incompetent county supervisors JUST ADMITTED THEIR FRAUDULENT ACTIVITIES!!!!! Join me in the LEGAL fight -- I am suing every single one of them. Who is with me?!?! Donations gratefully accepted here: www.thehealthyamerican.org
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