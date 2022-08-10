There are many who think they are the ones that control their destiny and the future. However, the omniscient, omnipresent Creator has already decreed a future. In fact, He knows the end from the beginning and also has a good purpose in each and every thing that takes place in history for His own glory. Two of those things are the demonstration of His mercy in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and in the hardening of men's hearts who remain in rebellion against Him. We'll take a look at several passages of Scripture and see what the Bible has to say about how and why God grants mercy to some and leaves others hardened in their sins.





See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-mercy-of-god-the-hardening-of-hearts-video/





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