⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry report on the progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, January 28, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (28 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralised the concentrations of manpower and hardware from 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 25 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 2 pickups, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have neutralised the units from 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade, 25th Airborne and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Vishnyovoye (Kharkov region), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.





◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.





💥 In Donetsk direction, successful offensive operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces have resulted in taking more advantageous lines and positions.





◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 Pion self-propelled artillery system, 1 Giatsint-B howitzer, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the units from the 'Vostok' Group of Forces continued their successful offensive operations, and neutralised the enemy near Ugledar, Novosyolka, Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 2 AFU ordnance and hardware depots have been destroyed near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nikolskoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, 3 D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 86 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 124 areas.





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Vladimirovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zherebyanka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Moreover, 8 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS, have been intercepted near Donetsk and Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 381 airplanes, 204 helicopters, 2,976 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 air defence missile systems, 7,656 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 992 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,944 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,198 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.