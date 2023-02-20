BREAKING - Strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Turkey-Syria border — USGS

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after two powerful earthquakes struck the area and killed more than 46,000 people in both countries.

The Turkish disaster management agency Afad announced that the quake hit at 20:04 local time, with the epicentre located in the Defne district of Hatay province, the same region that was struck earlier this month.

