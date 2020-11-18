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NEWSFLASH RADIO | CHAPTER 1 | COVID SCENARIO TODAY IS PRECEDED BY THE GLOBAL UBER SURVEILLANCE STATE
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30 views • November 18, 2020
First chapter in the new series Newsflash Radio: They've Gone Too Far/Black Ops Revealed offering background, context, introduction to the extant backdrop on which the current COVID scenario is being played, and how the rise of fusion centers, intrusive surveillance, and use of stealth weapons with lethal bio-effects has preceded, accompanies, and continues this new rollout of the fascist "global biosecurity" aka global bioterrorist fascist state.
This series will be posted here at Youtube, Brighteon, and Bitchute, shortly at some audio outlets as well.
I hope to make this a weekly release, possibly every Monday afternoon EST, but don't have plans for a livestream on this currently.
Please note, this is text and video I am building for a book and documentary. All text is copyright/copyclaim: Ramola D. Should anyone wish to post this video anywhere apart from linking to this post here, please send me an email at [email protected].
I continue to seek funding for this series which will expose the wrongful targeting of millions with neurotech/NLWs/DEWs to the world and carry the bulk of my past and present journalism on this subject.
Please support this series (pl. send a note to say it's for Newsflash Radio) via Paypal or Patreon, info below.
Thanks hugely to all who have donated and subscribed, I will be glad to give full credit when the book/documentary is published at the end, and send you a free copy of the book.
Please know this series is revealing Crimes Against Humanity being conducted, permitted, sanctioned, executed by paid members of the fusion centers, which include the law enforcement and intelligence communities in the USA. This series--in human rights advocacy journalism--is being run in the public interest, to help expose and terminate all crimes against humanity. Thank you very much for your support.
****
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
This series will be posted here at Youtube, Brighteon, and Bitchute, shortly at some audio outlets as well.
I hope to make this a weekly release, possibly every Monday afternoon EST, but don't have plans for a livestream on this currently.
Please note, this is text and video I am building for a book and documentary. All text is copyright/copyclaim: Ramola D. Should anyone wish to post this video anywhere apart from linking to this post here, please send me an email at [email protected].
I continue to seek funding for this series which will expose the wrongful targeting of millions with neurotech/NLWs/DEWs to the world and carry the bulk of my past and present journalism on this subject.
Please support this series (pl. send a note to say it's for Newsflash Radio) via Paypal or Patreon, info below.
Thanks hugely to all who have donated and subscribed, I will be glad to give full credit when the book/documentary is published at the end, and send you a free copy of the book.
Please know this series is revealing Crimes Against Humanity being conducted, permitted, sanctioned, executed by paid members of the fusion centers, which include the law enforcement and intelligence communities in the USA. This series--in human rights advocacy journalism--is being run in the public interest, to help expose and terminate all crimes against humanity. Thank you very much for your support.
****
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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