Jonathan Cahn - The Greatest MASS-Excorcism in Human History

Jonathan Cahn is interviewed and asked about the demonic entities and their gods that are part of human history until Jesus Christ. All of a sudden they are conquered. Jonathan responds that is true. Here is what happened to these gods. Jesus has the power to cast them out. Popularity 3,206 views on Mar 22, 2023. Jesus sends his disciples into the world. This is the first time that God is coming into the Pagan world. It's the Spirit coning into the world of spirits. It's a war that goes on. You have this demon possessed girl is stalking Paul until he cast her out.
