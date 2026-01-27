BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
RT News - January 27 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1489 followers
0
35 views • 1 day ago

January 27, 2026

rt.com


While Russia gains ground on the battlefield - Kiev's European allies apparently turn on each other, as France opposes a plan to use an EU loan to buy British missiles for Ukraine. India and the EU finalise a long-awaited free trade agreement, as both powers seeks to pivot away from dealing with the US and its tariffs. While claiming that Iran wants a deal, Donald Trump ups the ante by deploying a war fleet near the Persian country - as the Islamic Republic pledges to defend itself and regional security.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

