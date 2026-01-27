RT News - January 27 2026 2PM GMT

January 27, 2026

While Russia gains ground on the battlefield - Kiev's European allies apparently turn on each other, as France opposes a plan to use an EU loan to buy British missiles for Ukraine. India and the EU finalise a long-awaited free trade agreement, as both powers seeks to pivot away from dealing with the US and its tariffs. While claiming that Iran wants a deal, Donald Trump ups the ante by deploying a war fleet near the Persian country - as the Islamic Republic pledges to defend itself and regional security.





