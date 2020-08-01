© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sampling Japanese Jelly; Mizu-Yokan. (水羊羹の試食)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • August 01, 2020
100% Certified Organic - 2 tasters use their spoons. Should they be certified?
有機水羊羹の試食です。
✅ Endo Confectionary 遠藤製餡
http://www.endo-s.co.jp/
有機水羊羹の試食です。
✅ Endo Confectionary 遠藤製餡
http://www.endo-s.co.jp/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.