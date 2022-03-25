The Reason So Many of Putin’s Generals Are Dying in Ukraine

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03/23/2022 Six Russian senior commanders have been killed due to catastrophic corruption and incompetence at the highest levels. An anonymous European diplomat stated: “They’re struggling on the front line to get their orders through, they’re having to go to the front line to make things happen, which is putting them at much greater risk than you would normally see.”