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Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2023 Newsletter 28: July 13, 2023
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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891 views • July 13, 2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App

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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth Change Lull Period for the 2023 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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Katrina Sends Tina's Questions to Terral for Upcoming CounterCultureMom.com Interview

Written by Katrina and Terral

GUEST INQUIRY - we saw your excellent interview with Dana Ashlie!

TERRAL CROFT

JUL 13, 2023

Hi Katrina:

Thank you for writing.

Counterculturemom.com Wants an Interview: https://terral.substack.com/p/counterculturemomcom-wants-an-interview

https://terral.substack.com/p/katrina-sends-tinas-questions-to

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Plasmons and Demons in Graphene - Using Artificial Intelligence, Graphene, Metals and Plasmonic Demo

https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/plasmons-and-demons-in-graphene-using-artificial-intelligence-graphene-metals-and-plasmonic-demo

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Dark Age 2.0: The Coming Collapse Of Civilization

https://ussanews.com/2023/07/12/dark-age-2-0-the-coming-collapse-of-civilization/

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Auto Insurers Hit By Worst Crisis In "30 Years," Sends Premiums Skyrocketing

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/auto-insurers-hit-worst-crisis-30-years-sends-premiums-skyrocketing

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Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494


Direct:  952-582-6304, Cell: 651-888-1594 
www.milesfranklin.com

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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News subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 that includes shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

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