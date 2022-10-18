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Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 17, 2022
Numerous studies now demonstrate Covid vaccine fails to stop infection or transmission, while also establishing that natural immunity, once again, is superior to the Pharma products.
#NaturalImmunity #CovidShot #Covid19
POSTED: October 17, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ofnja-natural-immunity-better-in-new-covid-vaccine-studies.html