Default Hysteria: No Time To Panic; Time To Plan

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The usual "debt ceiling" theatrics have reappeared. We're again greeted with the propaganda that if the most indebted government in the history of the world doesn't continue to go deeper into debt, the world would grind to a halt. But economic "crisis," which is really a painful return to economic reality, is inevitable. The real "crisis" is continuing to dig a deeper hole. So it's certainly time to think about getting one's own person financial house in order.