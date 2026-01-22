© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What The Violent ICE Protests Are Really About & What It Means For White America
* Armed enforcers of the Great Replacement swarm ICE officers in Minneapolis.
* A report from the scene by Nick Sortor.
* According to Don Lemon, white Christians are racist for complaining when screaming lunatics threaten them in church.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 January 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-jan-21-2026