What The Violent ICE Protests Are Really About & What It Means For White America

* Armed enforcers of the Great Replacement swarm ICE officers in Minneapolis.

* A report from the scene by Nick Sortor.

* According to Don Lemon, white Christians are racist for complaining when screaming lunatics threaten them in church.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 January 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-jan-21-2026

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2014168441805025592