8/3/2025

Jeremiah 49:35-39 Iran’s fall foretold….But Not Til the Gog-Magog War

Intro: The prophecy of Jeremiah 49:35-39 to Elam, Persia, which is now Iran…..which the current Iranian Islamic regime threatens, and for all the Iranian people who have been hijacked by the ayatollahs since 1979, and for a restoration of their freedom.

Israel recently attacked them with bunker busting bombs that destroyed their ability to make Nuclear weapons…..for awhile anyway. So during this time all these people kept saying that Jeremiah 49 shows us the attack accruing In 2025. I will show you that I don’t think it has anything to do with Israel’s recent attack. For one reason it did not destroy the current Islamic leadership of Iran. They are still there threatening war and the destruction of Israel. And secondly they must team with Russia and Turkey in a few months (I believe) and begin the Gog-Magog, Ezekiel 38-39 invasion of Israel.