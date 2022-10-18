TYLENOL/AUTISM LINK EXPOSES WEAK GENETIC THEORY

Del BigTree at the HighWire
October 17, 2022
The CDC and private funding has focused limited research largely on the theory that Autism is genetic and not caused by vaccines. New information linking autism to the common pain reliever acetaminophen could tear a big hole in the genetic theory.
